Is Priyanka Chopra being paid Rs 12 cr for Bharat? Actress could tie with Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat fee

It had already been reported that Priyanka Chopra, who has been dominating headlines with an extremely controversial season of Quantico, will be playing the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

And now it seems, the actress, who will be seen in Hollywood movies like A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, is already in the same club as Deepika Padukone when it comes to being the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Priyanka will get paid Rs 12 crore to be part of Bharat. If this news is true, this is equal to the amount Deepika Padukone was paid to play the lead role in Padmaavat. It had also been reported that Deepika was paid more than her male co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Priyanka has spoken about gender pay gap in the entertainment industry on numerous occasions. In an earlier interview, she had said, "I think gender pay gap is a global problem. It exits in every profession, be it Hollywood, Bollywood or the business sector where male are paid more than females. I feel it's a big problem and is not just confined to the film industry. My appearance on the top 10 list Forbes 100 celebrity list highlights the same problem."

Her Bharat co-star, Salman Khan, had topped the 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list with earnings of Rs 232.83 crore.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 13:56 PM