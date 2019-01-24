Priyanka Chopra spends big bucks on a winter jacket for her pet dog Princess Diana

In the last couple of years, desi girl Priyanka Chopra has become a global icon. From launching herself as a singer to making America fall in love with her in Quantico, Chopra is a role model to millions. After the grand wedding celebrations and an extended honeymoon, she is currently at Los Angeles, her second home, working on her first Youtube original and also spending time with her dog Diana.

Diana Chopra, Priyanka's pet dog, is an Instagram celebrity with with 93.5k followers on her handle. The handle is known as Diaries of Diana and is mostly flooded with pictures of her posing like a pro and playing with her "mommy" and "daddy" (Priyanka and Nick).

A recent Instagram story posted by Priyanka Chopra, we can see Diana wearing a Moncler Jacket. The caption on the story read, "LA is too cold! Thank you @moncler for my jacket!"

However, it's not the caption that caught everyone's attention. The Moncler jacket costs a whopping CAD 563.00 which translates to INR 30,105, according to a report in Mid Day. In another Instagram story, Mimi Cutrell, Priyanka's stylist, was given credits for styling her pet dog. Diana Chopra is definitely living a life queen size.

On work front, Priyanka's upcoming Hollywood film Isn't it romantic will release on 14 February. Priyanka Chopra plays a yoga ambassador in the rom-com led by Rebel Wilson. Priyanka also began shooting for Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky is Pink . The plot of the film follows Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who is born with an immune deficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at 13. Priyanka and Farhan are playing Aisha's parents in the film.

