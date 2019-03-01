You are here:

Priyanka Chopra single-handedly revived the Jonas Brothers, say Twitter users about her cameo in 'Sucker'

The Jonas Brothers came together after a hiatus of six years and released their new single 'Sucker.' The song along with its accompanying video were released on 1 March. Besides the band members Nick, Joe and Kevin, the video, directed by Anthony Mandler also features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka, who was recently seen in the Rebel Wilson fronted comedy Isn't It Romantic, took to Instagram and shared that even though she was working with husband Nick for the first time, it never felt like a task.

Twitter users gushed over Priyanka's cameo in the video.

i would honestly kill nick jonas in exchange for a single hug from priyanka chopra — yajaira ☻ ⭐️ (@yuhiruh) March 1, 2019

WE AGREE POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/qMgrs0gFyN — jonas brothers. (@jobrosfreaks) March 1, 2019

Priyanka Chopra in a Jonas Brothers music video. That's it. That's all I had to say. — callmebyyourusername (@later_gaytor) March 1, 2019

@priyankachopra was the missing piece to get the @jonasbrothers back together — Haley Rowe (@wowzaahaley) March 1, 2019

Here is presenting to y’all the one and only priyanka chopra jonas🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 she didn’t have to snatch our wigs like that 😩 but she did that PERIOD #jonasbrothers #priyankachopra #nickjonas pic.twitter.com/lH43x4s61h — flower (@flower64130174) March 1, 2019

Priyanka Chopra single-handedly revived the Jonas Brothers yes I said it — anna (@ajose25) February 28, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 17:34:02 IST