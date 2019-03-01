You are here:

Priyanka Chopra single-handedly revived the Jonas Brothers, say Twitter users about her cameo in 'Sucker'

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 17:28:54 IST

The Jonas Brothers came together after a hiatus of six years and released their new single 'Sucker.' The song along with its accompanying video were released on 1 March. Besides the band members Nick, Joe and Kevin, the video, directed by Anthony Mandler also features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka, who was recently seen in the Rebel Wilson fronted comedy Isn't It Romantic, took to Instagram and shared that even though she was working with husband Nick for the first time, it never felt like a task.

Twitter users gushed over Priyanka's cameo in the video.

