Priyanka Chopra shows off her 'fashionista-self' as she stuns at the grand Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the bay, it seems like the actress has got a lot on her hands that has kept her busy over the past few days. After attending the two-day grand event for the Ambanis at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the actress is now on a promotional spree ahead of her upcoming release, Citadel with Richard Madden. The actress who recently arrived in Mumbai for the second day of promotions opted for a stunning teal-coloured outfit, that left fans impressed. While Priyanka clearly made her presence felt, her co-actor Richard Madden also complimented her look with an all-black suit for the day.

In pictures shared by media accounts and fan pages on social media, Priyanka was dressed in a printed teal dress that had a voluminous trail and a bold thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black heels, a bracelet, and bold blue eyes with nude lips.

Their pictures were also shared by Amazon Prime Video on their official handle with a caption that reads, “Priyanka Chopra and Madden Richard are ready to take on the spyverse, in style.”

The Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel also saw several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Patralekha, Rekha, Nora Fatehi, Mohit Raina, Sunny Leone, Jim Sarbh, Siddhant Gupta, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, among others in attendance.

Prior to this, Priyanka and Richard also attended a media event to promote their upcoming series. Making yet another fashion statement, the actress donned a classic golden dress with a plunging neckline for the occasion, while her co-star kept it simple with an all-black suit look.

About Citadel

Produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is an upcoming action-spy thriller show featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. The show revolves around two agents who got their memories completely wiped after they had a narrow escape following the fall of the spy agency called Citadel. It will further focus on how they manage to revive their memories and return back to the fight.

While the trailer has already created a stir on the internet, Citadel’s first two episodes are all set to premiere on 28 April 2023 following which the other episodes will premiere every Friday till 26 May 2023. The series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video.

