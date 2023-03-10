With the Academy Awards 2023 just around the corner, all eyes are set on the films that are in the race to win an Oscar this year. Ahead of the event scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stepped out to celebrate South Asian Excellence along with husband-singer Nick Jonas. Dressed in a feathery white outfit for the evening, Priyanka took part in the pre-Oscars party which acknowledges and honours the achievements of the South Asian community in Hollywood. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of stunning pictures featuring herself in a dreamy outfit from Falgune Shane Peacock India.

Dressed in a white three-piece set from the designer label, Priyanka literally dazzles in the pictures as she poses by the pool. She chose a sheer corset and skirt teamed with a feather overcoat in white and silver accents. The actress further went for a subtle makeup look with kohled eyes and peachy-nude lips which complimented her voluminous wavy hair.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She shared the pictures along with a caption that reads, “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars.”

As soon as she uploaded the pictures, fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “How stunning!”, while another wrote, “Damnnn queen!..P.S. it would be amazing a new season of quantico.”

“Most beautiful women in the world,” a user wrote.

South Asian Excellence party

The pre-Oscar party held to celebrate South Asian Excellence was co-hosted by Priyanka along with actor Mindy Kaling. She was also accompanied by her husband-singer Nick Jonas who was also among the attendees for the evening.

While speaking at the event attended by all the nominees in the category, the actress acknowledged the efforts of the South Asian Community at the Oscars.

“This is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that’s just theirs, makes me like, cry,” she said as reported by ET.

Notably, Priyanka seems quite busy nowadays. After attending a few of her husband’s concerts in the past few days, the star couple was also spotted at the Paris Fashion Week for the Valentino show.

