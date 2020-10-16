Priyanka Chopra shares first look images of The White Tiger, Netflix film also starring Rajkummar Rao
Priyanka Chopra describes Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, as a 'powerful' film that will make viewers 'uncomfortable'
Priyanka Chopra shared the first-look images of her upcoming film The White Tiger. Based on Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and will premiere on Netflix.
The film is directed and produced by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame. He is also writing the screenplay. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER."
The actress said that the upcoming film is about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai essayed by Adarsh Gourav.
Balram’s rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.
Priyanka praised Adarsh Gourav and said he is one of the most talented newcomers she has ever worked with.
The actress also praised Rajkummar Rao for his acting skills.
Priyanka said that the film is "powerful" and will make viewers "uncomfortable", and most importantly, will entertain them.
Priyanka added a second post where she shared her pictures from the film and talked about her character in The White Tiger. "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first-generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."
She further added that it is one of the stories that need to be told. "It comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands," the actress added.
The pictures were earlier shared by streaming platform Netflix on its social media handles.
In a statement earlier, Priyanka said that she is excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life.
The actress said when she read the book she was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. According to her, the story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goal is fascinating.
The actress added she is looking forward to filming in India and also working with Rajkummar Rao for the first time as well as the cast Ramin has put together.
According to a report by The Indian Express, The White Tiger will stream on Netflix in December.
