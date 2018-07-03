Priyanka Chopra served notice by BMC for illegal construction at her Oshiwara office premises

Priyanka Chopra has been sent a notice by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premise rented out by the Bollywood actress.

BMC officials said they have received five complaints from a municipal corporator and people who visited Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon, according to a Times of India report. The complaint alleges that illegal alterations have been made in the spa, including the addition of an unauthorised mezzanine floor. The BMC has sent two separate notices to the owners and occupants after finding these violations during a check of the premises.

The notice demands the owners to remove the illegal construction and restore it to its original structure as sanctioned by the BMC in June 2013. They have been given a month's time to make the required changes and failure to comply with the BMC's request will lead to the demolition of the structure.

"We earlier wrote, asking them to regularise the unauthorised changes after paying the penalty and remove the other illegal changes which cannot be approved. But they didn’t bother to pay any attention after which we sent them the notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). If they fail to reply again, we will demolish the illegal constructions at both the premises,” a senior BMC official told the Times of India.

Priyanka has the option to regularise some of these irregularities by paying a fine.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 10:40 AM