Priyanka Chopra says she would 'love to run for prime minister of India', wants Nick Jonas to become US president

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2019 11:24:52 IST

Priyanka Chopra has many feathers to her cap. The actress-singer, who is also the global goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, now has commented on her political aspirations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes Film Festival. Twitter

During an interaction with The Sunday Times, Priyanka said that she would like to run for prime minister as she intends to bring about positive changes. "I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president.” She added that she feels Nick would make a "great leader."

However, he added that she does not like "the things associated with politics" and that she believes in “cheering for humanity.”

"But I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never," she said.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen accompanying Nick for the premiere of the Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness

Her pictures from at iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango concert in California went viral as she recreated the iconic balcony scene from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink and she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 11:29:07 IST

