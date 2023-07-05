Priyanka Chopra made her debut at Emmys in 2016 and she was interacting with the media on the red carpet. In the video (now gone viral) shared by a Reddit user, Priyanka was seen talking about dance moves when she said, “With Indian movies everything is about hips and breasts.” This seems to have infuriated social media users and netizens.

“I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly s**t talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol,” a user commented.

Another one wrote a lengthy comment and said- “Clearly Priyanka Chopra has no idea about the Indian classical dances that have inspired Bollywood. Sri Devi, Vyjayanthimala, Aishwarya Rai were taught in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri in Kathak, Meenakshi Sheshadri was trained in Odissi and Kathak along with other dance forms, Alaya F is trained in Kathak too. All these dance forms have contributed to the “bollywood dance” genre but of course, Priyanka has to play into the white people’s stereotypes about India. I’ve been noticing this thing about her for a while now. She leaves no chance to drag India in the American media. Bollywood doesn’t have pay parity, Hollywood does. Maybe you should talk to Hollywood actresses out there who are actually fighting for pay parity. I’m not saying Bollywood is fair but she would never address the issues which is plaguing Hollywood unless it has to do with color and she can play the victim card.”

“Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without (international) validation,” a third user commented.