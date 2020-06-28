Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu condemn the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix

The deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix, allegedly in police custody in Madras's Tuticorin, have caused massive outrage across the country.

FP Staff June 28, 2020 11:01:20 IST
Several Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra have condemned the incident.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared on Twitter, "Reeling from what I am hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Pannu wrote that the details of the incident were "scary and gut-wrenching."

"Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel," shared filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Riteish, on the other hand, has termed the incident as tragic and " absolute national shame".

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan and several others shared a video of a radio jockey from Chennai who describes how the father-son were killed alleging police brutality.

Sharing the video, Kiara Advani posted: "Absolutely horrific."

Here are all the tweets

Jayaraj and his son, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms by allegedly extending business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on 23 June, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. Traders had downed shutters, protests were held. The Madras High Court had also sought a report from police.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: June 28, 2020 11:01:20 IST

