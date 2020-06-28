Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu condemn the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix

The deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix, allegedly in police custody in Madras's Tuticorin, have caused massive outrage across the country.

Several Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra have condemned the incident.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared on Twitter, "Reeling from what I am hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Pannu wrote that the details of the incident were "scary and gut-wrenching."

"Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel," shared filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Riteish, on the other hand, has termed the incident as tragic and " absolute national shame".

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan and several others shared a video of a radio jockey from Chennai who describes how the father-son were killed alleging police brutality.

Sharing the video, Kiara Advani posted: "Absolutely horrific."

Here are all the tweets

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking .I am disgusted. This kind of brutality is inhuman and no one has the right to treat another life in this manner .Makes me sick to the stomach. Strength to the family members of the deceased .This should not be tolerated. I demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/pPwC2ME8Vr — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 27, 2020

We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2020

This is gut wrenching,sickening and intolerable.Cannot seem to fathom how we as a society are so sick in the head.We have to raise our voice NOW.Stand in support of #JayarajandFenix #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix cannot imagine the sorrow of the family.Heartfelt grief and condolence pic.twitter.com/JGA4cXwGFP — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2020

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done💔💔 #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) June 27, 2020

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality... #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 27, 2020

Jayaraj and his son, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms by allegedly extending business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on 23 June, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. Traders had downed shutters, protests were held. The Madras High Court had also sought a report from police.

(With inputs from agencies)