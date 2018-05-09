Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Katy Perry and other celebrity Met Gala costumes inspire hilarious memes

Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, and other celebrities like Madonna and Rihanna stunned as fashion high priestesses on the red carpet at New York's Met Gala on Monday, headlining the most sought after invitation in the celebrity universe.

Held every year on the first Monday in May, the black-tie extravaganza is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than $12 million in 2017.

If A-listers have shunned the theme in the past, this year's "Sunday Best," a nod to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition at The Costume Institute, proved popular.

But many of the costumes were also plain bizarre. And bizarre invites scrutiny from the meme-ologists who were eagerly waiting to take a dig at the fashionistas and celebrities.

Indian actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made heads turn with their stunning attires, in shades of red, as they channelled their inner goddesses.

If every Indian walks in these clothes from #MetGala2018 and walks for 1 km we can clean India in one day.#SwachhBharatMission #SwachhIndia pic.twitter.com/8NWPdmbyU9 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

Priyanka, who is often praised for her fashionable choices, wore a strapless deep red velvet Ralph Lauren gown. She completed her look with a jewelled hood, red pout and shimmery eyes.

When you have to look hot but sasur ji is attending the ceremony too. pic.twitter.com/azaetvvm7J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

Deepika, on the other hand, opted for a less risqué outfit for her second appearance at the Gala. The 32-year-old donned a scarlet red one-off shoulder Prabal Gurung gown with a thigh-high side slit. She gave a final touch to her look with a pair of diamond danglers, red matching peep toes and bold red lips.

Rihanna, the Barbadian superstar and one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, proved her red carpet pulling power in a jewel-encrusted gown from John Galliano's Maison Margiela and bejeweled bishop's hat. There were celestial crowns like a Virgin Mary icon, lashings of cardinal red, virginal white and New York's de rigueur clerical black.

White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018

Death. Taxes. Rihanna shutting down the Met Ball. — KB (@KaraRBrown) May 7, 2018

Imagine a monarchy with these two. Queen Bey and Pope Rihanna. Issa reign. 👑 #MetGala #MetBall2018 pic.twitter.com/xn2mAkpRf8 — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) May 7, 2018

Katy Perry dressed as an angel with enormous feathered white wings that towered over her petite frame and trailed the floor, a Versace chain-mail gold mini-dress and thigh-high stilettoed gold boots

freshman year vs senior year #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bGZK3JuXY3 — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) May 7, 2018

Exclusive pic of Katy Perry at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/z9oLLvdRyK — petty mayonnaise (@lyssmariem) May 7, 2018

Beyonce was not present at the Gala but it did not stop the memes.

Beyoncé did not come for Met Gala 2018 cause she was way ahead of them and already did that #MetGala2018 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fdFhDzoq5x — Igbo Wolf (@Chris_Goth) May 8, 2018

While Hollywood men like to stick to the conventional tuxedos, this year’s gala was an exception with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and singer-actor Jared Leto, giving women a tough competition with their dramatic sartorial choices. Boseman wore an immaculate white Atelier Versace suit with gold baroque print, a cape with cross imagery and tassel chain, while Leto, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, went a step ahead by channeling Jesus.

CHADWICK TAKING US TO CHURCH 🙏🏽#MetGala pic.twitter.com/KMCjBaNfkp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 7, 2018

Ram Ram Ram Ram Ram #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DZ66FfGql8 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 8, 2018

Madonna balanced a golden crown studded with crucifixes on her head, shrouded her face in a black fishnet mantilla and donned a very flouncy, very full and very black gown.

She's literally dressed as the "me at your funeral" meme 👑#MetGala pic.twitter.com/lEYnHHnUec — Madonna | FOTP (@FOTPMadonnaNews) May 8, 2018

Frances McDormand, Kendall Jenner and Zendaya too went all out.

Frances McDormand, Oscar winner for Free Bluebirds Outside A-Big Museum pic.twitter.com/4tbPPKJtQp — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 7, 2018

When you're the only family member who didn't have to figure out a babysitter for tonight’s #MetGala. https://t.co/kpPELoOwzg pic.twitter.com/lrSyuQrGJC — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2018

Actually, Kendall followed the theme. Her outfit is obvs inspired by Holy Communion's bread. Both bland. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6ZhMpDpJsJ — JessieLaFea (@miss_deku) May 8, 2018

when you order it online vs when it comes in the mail #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BBx8KrWQmh — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 8, 2018

