Priyanka Chopra reveals in Unfinished how Thamizhan co-star Thalapathy Vijay taught her humility

Priyanka Chopra wrote in Unfinished that Thalapathy Vijay's friendliness with his fans was crucial when she was interacting with her's on the sets of Quantico

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' memoir Unfinished details instances from her debut film Thamizhan and how the actor learnt humility from her co-star Thalapathy Vijay. The actor who debuted with the Tamil film Thamizhan, soon after winning the Miss World title in 2000, saw her being paired opposite southern superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

According to a report in India Today, in her book, she wrote that Vijay's humility and generosity with fans made a lasting impression on her. The actor wrote that years later while she was shooting in New York shooting for Quantico, fans thronged to get a photo with her. It is when she realised what Vijay had taught her on the sets of her first film.

The actor penned that as she stood and took pictures with them through her lunch break, she thought about her very first co-actor and the example he had set.

Priyanka, in Unfinished, also revealed that during her early days, she was supposed to shoot a sensuous dance number when the director instructed her to take off her clothes in front of the camera one at a time.

When the actor asked if she should be wearing multiple layers so that she would not be "down to skin way too fast," the director suggested she speak to her stylist to explain the situation.

The actor passed the phone to the director after a brief conversation with the stylist and the director instructed the stylist to do whatever but make sure her undergarments can be seen or else people won't come to watch the film. Priyanka revealed she quit the very next day.