Priyanka Chopra Quantico row: Actress' posters torched in Delhi; protesters demand apology 'to the whole nation'

Former Miss World and Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra has found herself at the receiving end of a lot of heat from Hindu nationalist groups ever since her ABC show Quantico’s recent episode premiered on 1 June 2018. The episode which sees Chopra’s character, FBI agent Alex Parrish thwart a bombing plot by a Hindu terrorist organisation, planning to frame Pakistan for the same has been called by many as anti-Hindu. Many took to Twitter to slam her appearance by trending #ShameOnYouPriyankaChopra.

Despite these developments, not much respite has been found in the situation. According to DNA's report, agitators from a certain Hindutva group staged a protest against the actor outside the Parliament Street Police station on 10 June. The agitators indulged in sloganeering and burned posters of the star for starring in the episode 'The Blood of Romeo,’ which according to them shows Hindus in a bad light.

Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta, who was at the helm of the protest told ANI, "Priyanka Chopra should apologise to the whole nation for this act. She got her identity as Miss World from India and now she is not doing good for the country."

Soon after the hate posts started pouring in on social media, Priyanka Chopra immediately issued an apology stating ‘I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change’; the issue doesn’t seem to be dying down.

ABC Studios also issued an apology saying “The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

In defence of Chopra, the statement mentioned that she has no role in writing, directing or casting of the show and is being unfairly targeted.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 14:57 PM