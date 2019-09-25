Priyanka Chopra opens up on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, exiting Bharat, and forthcoming projects

The Sky is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' return to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost three years. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Ahead of the release on 11 October, the actress spoke about Zaira Wasim quitting films, the Kalpana Chawla biopic, and her equation with Salman Khan post her exit from Bharat among other subjects.

On Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

Zaira Wasim, who plays Aisha Chaudhary in The Sky is Pink, announced in June she is retiring from acting. Speaking about the same, Priyanka tells Mumbai Mirror Zaira's decision was her "personal choice", and no one has the right to "dictate"on what someone should and should not do. She adds they have interacted on various instances but not about her decision to quit films.

On upcoming projects in the US

Priyanka reveals she has wrapped up Netflix action fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, written, directed, and produced by Robert Rodriguez. She is also prepping for the movie adaption of The White Tiger for Netflix, and is also collaborating with Mindy Kaling on a film inspired by her own wedding events. She further reveals she is in talks for another American television show but cannot divulge details on it, and will be producing (but not acting) in two other TV shows for American TV.

On the show based on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's life in Denver

Priyanka says she is not sure about the status on the show based on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's life of shifting to Denver after her Bollywood success.

On exiting Salman Khan's Bharat

After Priyanka stepped down from the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer, Salman took several jibes at the actress throughout the promotions of the film. Reacting to Salman's statement, Priyanka asserts she has "always admired Salman", and that "there's never an issue with" him. She also says that she is close to Salman's sister Arpita Khan, and the actor has attended her and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.

On Don 3

Priyanka says she has not been approached by the makers for Don 3 during the 10 years since it released.

On the Kalpana Chawla biopic

She says the team is currently working on the script of the film, and will move further only when the script is ready.

On Ma Anand Sheela biopic

Priyanka says that the project, directed by Berry Levinson and produced by her banner Purple Pebble Pictures, is currently in its scripting stage.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 09:51:23 IST