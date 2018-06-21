Priyanka Chopra on World Refugee Day: We cannot let these children become a lost generation

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra made a passionate appeal for refugee children and said the world cannot lose an entire generation of kids to violence and displacement.

On World Refugee Day (20 June), the 35-year-old star, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, pledged her support to the kids who have been forced to flee their homes. In a video shared by UNICEF on Facebook, Chopra said besides being stripped of their basic necessities, these children have also been robbed of hope.

"More than 22 million of these are children under the age of 18. They don't just lose family members, friends and everything they know and love. They lose the protection of their most basic rights that are a necessity for every child. Many suffer without food, shelter, health and education and fundamentally, these children lose complete hope for their future. We cannot let these refugee children become a lost generation whose entire lives will be shaped by violence, displacement and lack of opportunities. The world needs to care. We need to care," the Quantico star said.

Chopra, who has travelled to refugee camps in Jordan and more recently in Bangladesh, also shared a video on Instagram urging the world to extend their support to these children.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 13:01 PM