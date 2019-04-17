You are here:

Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Abhay Deol attends the screening of The Odds at Indian Film Festival at Los Angles

Abhay Deol's coming-of-age episodic series The Odds had its world premiere at the closing gala of 17th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The actor took to social media to share pictures from the event. Thanking the festival organisers, Abhay mentioned that attending the festival was a lovely experience and the series would be released soon.

Priyanka Chopra features on the Love and Wedding issue of Vogue Netherlands

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has graced the cover of a special edition of Vogue magazine’s Netherlands issue. Called the Love and Wedding Issue, the cover features Priyanka at her Christian wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas from 2018 December.

Shilpa Shetty shares a work-out video with son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, shared a new workout video with her son. Shilpa reveals the video is part of her ‘partner workout’ with Viaan acting as her weights. In the video, the actor can be seen doing triceps dips with her six-year-old son, sitting on her lap.

Billie Eilish finally gets to meet her idol, Justin Bieber, at Coachella

Amazing show @ArianaGrande . Super proud of you. Had a moment mid show @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/UA3ci8QiV9 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 15, 2019

Billie, who is known to be a longtime Belieber, was rejoiced to finally meet Justin Bieber in person. Fans cheered as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish finally met each other in the (VIP) crowd of Coachella festival during Ariana Grande's set. Taking to Twitter, Justin shared a video of sharing a long hug with Billie and wrote, "Had a moment mid show."

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host RCB team for dinner

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner party for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team members where they let their hair down in summer casuals. While Sharma teamed her blue crop top with a high-waist white skirt, Kohli went for an all-black look.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 19:26:08 IST

