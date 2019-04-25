Priyanka Chopra nominated for People's Beauty of the Year: I have learnt 'looks aren't everything'

Priyanka Chopra has managed to carve her own niche with her film choices (both in Hollywood and Bollywood) as well as her ventures off-screen. The actress was recently nominated Beauty of the Year by People magazine.

In a candid interview with the publication, the actress spoke about the unrealistic standards of beauty and she how she plans to shatter them.

The actress, who married singer Nick Jonas in December last year, stated that the benchmark set for 'beauty' in the world was "not really real." “And that’s something that we have done to ourselves.”

Through her prosperous career, the 36-year-old understood that there was immense amount of hard work and grit that went behind their 'look' for a magazine cover or a film. It is then that she realised beauty can never be the crucial factor — "It’s the confidence with which you walk into a room, it’s the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities," said Priyanka.

Skincare is something which the actress rates as one of the main reason behind her wellness. Following a regular regime of cleaning make-up post events, moisturising the skin every day and keeping the body hydrated at all times are a few natural methods which Priyanka self-admittedly follows to achieve her 'look' (as it's called).

About her future plans, the actress stated that she wanted to develop her brand further and also wished to become an "extremely glamorous old lady, who will always have an opinion on everyone," joked Priyanka.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 09:29:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.