You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding photos released by People magazine: See pics from their Hindu, Christian ceremonies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have released pictures from their Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies to People Magazine. The duo exchanged vows in two separate lavish wedding ceremonies in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur on 2-3 December.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Open Up About Their 'Emotional' Wedding: 'It Was All the Tears' https://t.co/UPKtNS1GDM pic.twitter.com/i36fJKEDcc — People (@people) December 4, 2018

The pictures show Chopra in a red, embroidered lehenga with jewellery inspired by Mughal motifs from Chopard. Her veil was inspired by Western silhouettes, which she told the publication was an amalgamation of her identity.

See Priyanka Chopra's Gorgeous Red Bridal Look at Hindu Wedding Ceremony https://t.co/giHEmL8RJ1 — People (@people) December 4, 2018

As per the magazine, her custom-made attire was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which took 110 embroiderers over 3000 hours to complete the thread-work.

The names of her parents as well as husband were sewn on to the skirt's waistband. Her necklace featured 84.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Nick, on the other hand, was dressed in a hand-stitched white sherwani, accesorising it with a chikan dupatta and a turban. The kalgi on his turban and diamond necklace were from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

For the Christian ceremony, Chopra donned a white Ralph Lauren creation:

Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Dress Took 1,826 Hours to Make: See the First Photos! https://t.co/hCIxJXwNyL — People (@people) December 4, 2018

Her dress had hand embroidered flower motifs on lace. The designer sketched the gown himself before gave him the go-ahead after being "blown away". The intricate embroidery took a total of 1,826 hours to complete, the designer told the magazine.

Nick looked dapper in a custom-made, double-breasted Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018 17:44 PM