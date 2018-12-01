According to DNA, Priyanka Chopra has chosen a mix of designers for her wedding ceremonies. She has reportedly chosen Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra for her mehendi and sangeet, while a Ralph & Russo gown for her Christian wedding.
Additionally, she has also reportedly chosen a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla red outfit for her Hindu wedding ceremony.
A source revealed, "Each team recreated their own version of how they both met in dance form. These well-rehearsed performances were all part of a competition to test who is the most creative. Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances."
It is reported that all guests were given various gifts and a gift bag on arrival, from Priyanka and Nick.
Meanwhile, DNA reports that Priyanka got "emotional" as Nick performed a special number for her.
Priyanka, Nick's wedding attire, and additional Hollywood guests
Recent media reports have revealed that Priyanka and Nick will wear traditional, royal attire for their Hindu wedding ceremony (Priyanka in red, and Nick in gold) and Nick will enter the venue in a horse, as is common in North Indian weddings.
Additonally, Hollywood celebs Dwayne Johnson and Lupita Nyong'o are expected to be part of the wedding.
One wedding ceremony today?
Major news publicatons have reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will marry in a Christian ceremony on 1 December, while a wedding as per Hindu rituals will be held on 2 December. There is also a haldi ceremony being held on 1 December.
Guests arrive for the wedding on Friday morning
On Friday morning, a host of wedding guests arrived at Jodhpur for the Priyanka-Nick wedding.
Parineeti Chopra, Sabyasachi (who is touted to have designed the wedding attire) and Mickey Contractor were spotted early, and by evening, the Ambanis were also spotted in Jodhpur.
"Well-rehearsed performances"
Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas created teams to performance a little skit of how the couple met, reports News 18.
Details of the Sangeet ceremony, held on 30 November
Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony happened on 30 November, as reported by Hindustan Times. It is said to have gone on for four hours, and included perfromances from Parineeti Chopra, the bride and groom along with their families and many other international artists.
In what is already being touted as the year of weddings (which year isn't, tbh) — the final cherry on the cake is going to be the grand wedding of global icon (and someone who shared video space with Pitbull) Priyanka Chopra and (you-only-just-found-out-which-of-the-Jonas-brothers-he-really-is) Nick Jonas. After months of speculation, and subsequent PDA, the couple will finally be married this weekend.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image via Twitter
At Firstpost, we have almost mastered the art of covering the celebrity wedding, while still maintaining our dignity. This means we can promise nobody's privacy was compromised in our coverage, but we can't promise sanity (well, you know, balance and all that). Expect much hyperbole coming your way in the next few days as we uncover possibly the biggest celebrity wedding of the year (after Meghan Markle-Prince Harry, Anushka-Virat, Sonam-Anand and everyone's favourite #DeepVeer).
Here's what we know so far (none of which is verified, but is being enthusiastically passed around the internet like Thanksgiving wishes in India):
The festivities began with a small puja on Wednesday in Mumbai post which the couple jetted off to Jodhpur.
The rituals began with a mehendi ceremony, which will be followed by other functions like a haldi ceremony and a sangeet.
The pre-wedding events are being held at Mehrangarh Fort while the the marriage ceremony will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.
The couple will have two types of functions: a Christian and Hindu wedding respectively.
This will be followed by a reception in Delhi for Chopra's relatives (PM Narendra Modi is touted to be part of this reception). Priyanka will reportedly also host a reception in Mumbai.