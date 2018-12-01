Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding latest updates: Actress shares pictures from mehendi ceremony on social media

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from their mehendi ceremony on social media: Priyanka can be seen wearing a colourful ensemble, laughing and having a good time. The famous twirl photo is part of the released images.

Vogue and Ralph Lauren confirm the news: Vogue magazine shared an instagram post claiming the couple is officially married.

Media reports claim Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are married: The Hindu wedding ceremony is reportedly going to happen tomorrow.

Wedding attire: Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra for Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony, Ralph & Russo gown for the Christian wedding and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit for Hindu wedding

Additional wedding guests: Dwayne Johnson and Lupita Nyong'o are also expected to attend the wedding

Sangeet ceremony: Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony happened on 30 November. It is said to have gone on for four hours, and included perfromances from Parineeti Chopra, the bride and groom along with their families and many other international artists.

In what is already being touted as the year of weddings (which year isn't, tbh) — the final cherry on the cake is going to be the grand wedding of global icon (and someone who shared video space with Pitbull) Priyanka Chopra and (you-only-just-found-out-which-of-the-Jonas-brothers-he-really-is) Nick Jonas. After months of speculation, and subsequent PDA, the couple will finally be married this weekend.

At Firstpost, we have almost mastered the art of covering the celebrity wedding, while still maintaining our dignity. This means we can promise nobody's privacy was compromised in our coverage, but we can't promise sanity (well, you know, balance and all that). Expect much hyperbole coming your way in the next few days as we uncover possibly the biggest celebrity wedding of the year (after Meghan Markle-Prince Harry, Anushka-Virat, Sonam-Anand and everyone's favourite #DeepVeer).

Here's what we know so far (none of which is verified, but is being enthusiastically passed around the internet like Thanksgiving wishes in India):

The festivities began with a small puja on Wednesday in Mumbai post which the couple jetted off to Jodhpur.

The rituals began with a mehendi ceremony, which will be followed by other functions like a haldi ceremony and a sangeet.

The pre-wedding events are being held at Mehrangarh Fort while the the marriage ceremony will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple will have two types of functions: a Christian and Hindu wedding respectively.

This will be followed by a reception in Delhi for Chopra's relatives (PM Narendra Modi is touted to be part of this reception). Priyanka will reportedly also host a reception in Mumbai.

Phew. In Priyanka's own words, "people will need a vacation after this wedding."

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 21:41 PM