Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to executive produce unscripted show based on Sangeet ceremony for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has greenlit an unscripted series, which will be executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The show is inspired by the Indian ceremony of a sangeet, that takes place a day before the wedding and brings the families of the bride and groom together.

According to Variety, the show will capture engaged couples during their sangeet preparations.

The official synopsis, obtained from Deadline, reads, “The series is a celebration of the love, marriage, and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding. The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Priyanka and Nick, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, say they are excited to be a part of the project. “We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage,” Priyanka tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Nick echoes Priyanka's sentiments as he underscores how "the days leading up to the sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend."

The cast of the show is yet to be finalised, and filming is set to take place in 2020. However, Nick and Priyanka will make several appearances throughout the show.

Apart from Nick and Priyanka, who will executive produce the show via Image 32 and Purple Pebble Pictures respectively, the show will also be bankrolled by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, and Dan Volpe of Alfred Street Industries, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 09:48:21 IST