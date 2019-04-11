You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to attend Met Gala 2019, become part of Benefit Committee

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be a part of this year's Met Gala Host Committee, the actor has revealed. The couple, who first posed for the shutterbugs on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in Ralph Lauren designs before tying the knot last December, feature in the list presided over by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Chopra took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.

Chopra and Jonas will be joined by other high-profile names in the committee include the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, Katy Perry and Jared Leto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wintour is co-chairing the gala with Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and exhibit sponsor Gucci's Alessandro Michele. With 183 people from different walks of life such as showbiz, fashion, philanthropy and sport, actors comprise the largest group with 48 per cent attending the gala.

Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, and Lupita Nyong'o will also walk the red carpet.

Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art, the gala is scheduled to be held on 6 May in New York.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 13:40:57 IST

