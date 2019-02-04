You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Super Bowl weekend; Pati Patni aur Woh remake goes on floors: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kartik Aaryan asked to choose between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey

In a recent Twitter Q n A, Kartik Aaryan was asked whether Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Pandey was his favorite new comer. The Luka Chuppi actor took the diplomatic route and replied, "Jinka main fav hoon" (Whomever fancies me)".

Pati, Patni aur Woh remake goes on floors



The filming of the 21st century remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film Pati, Patni aur Woh started today. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the lead roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be financed by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra's Super Bowl weekend



View this post on Instagram Home 😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 3, 2019 at 8:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram Winter diaries.. family. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Superbowl hang.. ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:10pm PST

Priyanka Chopra spent the Super Bowl weekend with Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Sonali Bendre urges people to fight cancer



On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendra, who returned from the US after undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, took to Instagram and shared her experience in coping with the disease. The actress recently returned back to acting and shot a brand campaign with Shoojit Sircar.

Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi



Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth will marry actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, she confirmed in a Twitter post.

