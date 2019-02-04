Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Super Bowl weekend; Pati Patni aur Woh remake goes on floors: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Kartik Aaryan asked to choose between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey
jinka main fav hoon #AskKartik https://t.co/6oxHCCtP6L
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 2, 2019
In a recent Twitter Q n A, Kartik Aaryan was asked whether Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Pandey was his favorite new comer. The Luka Chuppi actor took the diplomatic route and replied, "Jinka main fav hoon" (Whomever fancies me)".
Pati, Patni aur Woh remake goes on floors
Shot 1,Take 1 #PatiPatniAurWoh on floors now..Sending my good wishes to the team.@TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar #AnanyaPanday @junochopra @TSeries @BRStudiosLLP #RenuChopra @abhayrchopra @mudassar_as_is pic.twitter.com/4Pf4SmCsMP — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) February 4, 2019
The filming of the 21st century remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film Pati, Patni aur Woh started today. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the lead roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be financed by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra's Super Bowl weekend
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Winter diaries.. family. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka Chopra spent the Super Bowl weekend with Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Sonali Bendre urges people to fight cancer
View this post on Instagram
World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it… which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendra, who returned from the US after undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, took to Instagram and shared her experience in coping with the disease. The actress recently returned back to acting and shot a brand campaign with Shoojit Sircar.
Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi
#OneWeekToGo #BrideMode #Blessed 😊😊😊🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #VedVishaganSoundarya #Family ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJYkHp8J1l
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 4, 2019
Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth will marry actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, she confirmed in a Twitter post.
