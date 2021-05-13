The money raised will be used to arrange oxygen concentrators and vaccine support,

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have successfully managed to raise around $1 million to help people affected from COVID-19 in India. The fundraiser was set up in association with GiveIndia - an online donation platform. In Indian rupees, the amount stands at around Rs 7, 36, 28,200. Now, to help people further, the couple has raised their fundraising target to $3 million which is equivalent to Rs 22, 08, 80,100.

After reaching the target, Priyanka took to Instagram to thank everyone who has contributed to the cause. She added that even in these darkest days of history, humanity has triumphed and the duo is humbled with the support they are receiving from all over the world.

In her post, the actor revealed that so far 14,000 people have made contributions to the fundraiser. The money raised is being used to arrange oxygen concentrators, vaccine support, and to help people who are fighting against coronavirus in India.

She further announced, “We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground (sic)”.

Check out the post here

Fans across the globe praised her for standing up to her nation in these testing times.

Nick too shared a post on social media thanking everyone who came forward to contribute. He also thanked those who helped them spread the word about the fundraiser.

India is currently facing an acute shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential medicines amid the second COVID-19 wave. Many celebrities have come forward to arrange these supplies across various states in the country.