Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise $1mn for COVID-19 relief in India; actress announces new target set at $3 mn
The money raised will be used to arrange oxygen concentrators and vaccine support,
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have successfully managed to raise around $1 million to help people affected from COVID-19 in India. The fundraiser was set up in association with GiveIndia - an online donation platform. In Indian rupees, the amount stands at around Rs 7, 36, 28,200. Now, to help people further, the couple has raised their fundraising target to $3 million which is equivalent to Rs 22, 08, 80,100.
After reaching the target, Priyanka took to Instagram to thank everyone who has contributed to the cause. She added that even in these darkest days of history, humanity has triumphed and the duo is humbled with the support they are receiving from all over the world.
In her post, the actor revealed that so far 14,000 people have made contributions to the fundraiser. The money raised is being used to arrange oxygen concentrators, vaccine support, and to help people who are fighting against coronavirus in India.
She further announced, “We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground (sic)”.
Check out the post here
Fans across the globe praised her for standing up to her nation in these testing times.
Nick too shared a post on social media thanking everyone who came forward to contribute. He also thanked those who helped them spread the word about the fundraiser.
India is currently facing an acute shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential medicines amid the second COVID-19 wave. Many celebrities have come forward to arrange these supplies across various states in the country.
also read
Jimmy Shergill, 36 crew members of SonyLIV show Your Honor booked for violating curfew in Ludhiana
The police filed an FIR against the team of #YourHonor for shooting during curfew in Ludhiana.
Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa release delayed again amid COVID-19 second wave, actor says 'we're going through turbulent times'
The announcement comes days after the makers of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming film Acharya also postponed the release.
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, says 'will donate plasma after a month'
"Home quarantined for 17 days," Rubina Dilaik said after revealing her positive coronavirus diagnosis