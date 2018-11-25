You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with friends; first look at Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

November 25, 2018 17:04:23 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kangana Ranaut's vintage airport look

Kangana Ranaut was photographed at the airport in a plain pink saree and braided hair reminiscent to the look of a yesteryear actress. According to her official Instagram handle, her saree is from Mayura Creations, while her sunglasses are from Tom Ford and handbag from Miu Miu. Ranaut will soon be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Shahid Kapoor shares first look from Kabir Singh


View this post on Instagram

On set. #kabirsingh

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


Shahid Kapoor, shared the first look as Kabir Singh, the title character of the much-anticipated Hindi remake of the Telugu cult blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who was also the director of the Telugu version. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra hangs out with Karan Johar's twins


View this post on Instagram

Very busy with the new car!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @sidmalhotra #roohiandyash

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Karan Johar shared a photograph of Sidharth Malhotra playing with his twins Yash and Roohi on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with The Sky is Pink team


View this post on Instagram

Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be! 🎊🍾♥️🌟 #TheSkyisPink @priyankachopra @nickjonas #SiddharthRoyKapur @shonalibose_ @rsvpmovies #champagnecelebrations #BTS #delhischedule #delhidays #winterwarmth

A post shared by Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) on


Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink in Delhi celebrated the occasion of her upcoming wedding with champagne and a cake that read, "Congratulations to our dear bride to be PCJ." The get-together hosted by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was also attended by fiance Nick Jonas and brother Siddharth Chopra.

Ranveer Singh says he is married to the "most beautiful girl in the world"


View this post on Instagram

omg deepu dancing on gallan goodiyan 😭❤️ #deepikapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on


View this post on Instagram

OMG HER VIBE IS SO POWERFUL !!!! #deepikapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on


At a party hosted by Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika, the actor made a heartfelt speech saying that he was married to the most girl in the world. He also thanked everyone who gathered to celebrate their wedding. More videos and photographs from the party have also surfaced online where the couple can be seen dancing to Singh's songs 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Padukone wore a Sabyasachi ensemble, with heavy make-up and a Frida Kahlo hairdo.

