Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Jodhpur; Zach Braff celebrates 17th anniversary of Scrubs: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate friend's birthday in Jodhpur

Chopra shared a picture with Nick on the occasion of her friend Tamanna Dutt’s husband Sudeep Dutt’s birthday. She jokingly captioned it by calling Sandeep a 'maharaja'. Chopra along with Nick and her brother Siddarth visited Mehrangarh Fort to usher in the celebrations.

Kajol makes an appearance with husband Ajay Devgn on sets of Indian Idol 10

Kajol and husband cum producer of Helicopter Eela made a joint appearance on the sets of the tenth season of Indian Idol as part of their promotional campaign. The actress posted a sweet picture of themselves captioning it, "Is that a smile I see ?", which may be Kajol's way of pulling Devgn's leg for always having a serious and sombre demeanor.

Karisma Kapoor posts a sweet picture of her grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor as a tribute

Remembering big dadi 🙏🏼 #family ❤️ #memories

Actor and director Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday, 1 October, aged 87, following a cardiac arrest. Raj and Krishna had five children – Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor. Karisma, Randhir's daughter, posted an endearing picture of Krishna with her and sister Kareena's children as Kapoor reminisced about her grandmother.

Badhaai Ho new poster released

Actress Sanya Malhotra posted a picture of her upcoming dramedy, Badhaai Ho, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena gupta, Gajraj Rao. The poster depicts Malhotra and Khurrana's flabbergasted expressions as they stand behind a car with a 'baby on board' sticker. Badhaai Ho will trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household. It releases in theatres on 19 October, 2018.

Nakul ko maa baap ka aashirvaad toh mila, quite unexpected though 👼🏼🍼 Join in for this rollercoaster ride of fun and laughter on 19th October! #BadhaaiHo

Scrubs star Zach Braff pays tribute to the hit sitcom with a throwback picture

Seventeen years years after Scrubs piloted in October 2001, Braff shared a picture of himself with his co-stars of the show, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley and Judy Reyes. The comic medical narrative depicted Braff in the lead as a endearing yet awkward doctor who had the bad habit of daydreaming.

17 years ago today, this began.

17 years ago today, this began.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018