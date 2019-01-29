Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host their fourth wedding reception in North Carolina

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a three-day massive wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur on 2 and 3 December. But it seems like they cannot get enough of their celebrations as they hosted another wedding reception at Nick's family restaurant in North Carolina on 27 January. The reception was hosted for close friends and family.

Priyanka took to social media and shared a picture from the reception. In the caption, she thanked her parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr for hosting the celebration at their restaurant. While Priyanka dazzled in a white strapless gown, Nick opted for a casual dark green shirt and black slacks.

View this post on Instagram

@nickjonas and @priyankachopra at a private family event. 💑❤ #Nickjonas #Priyankachopra #Nickyanka

A post shared by Nick&Priyanka Jonas FC (@nickyanka18) on Jan 27, 2019 at 11:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram

The newlyweds Priyanka & Nick with friends at yesterday’s party 💜 #nickjonas #priyankachopra #nickyanka #mrandmrsjonas

A post shared by Nick&Priyanka Jonas FC (@nickyanka18) on Jan 28, 2019 at 3:34pm PST

Post their wedding, the couple held a lavish reception in New Delhi, India, on 4 December — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. And later in December, they hosted two receptions in Mumbai, thrown for the bride’s friends and Bollywood co-stars.

On the work front, Priyanka's upcoming film Isn't it romantic, starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, will release on 14 February. Priyanka will also be seen in Shonali Bose's directorial titled The Sky Is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 11:19:56 IST