Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to Udaipur for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities
Isha Ambani will soon wed Anand Piramal and all the celebrities are flying out to Udaipur in order to take part in the pre-wedding festivities. Isha's close friend and much-in-the-news-herself actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were making their way to join the celebration. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen at the airport, as she bid farewell to her daughter.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#priyankachopra #nickjonas today morning at the private airport A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
#nickjonas #priyankachopra snapped as they leave for #ishaambani #anandpiramal wedding in #Udaipur #photooftheday #saturday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani
Priyanka and Isha share a strong bond of friendship and sisterhood. Isha was spotted in mostly all the pictures of Priyanka's bachelorette, which the actress shared with an intimate group of her female friends.
View this post on Instagram
Payjamas are cool.. #bridesquad #payjamasandheels 😍 @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya @daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette
Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 14:13 PM