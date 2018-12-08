You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to Udaipur for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities

FP Staff

December 08, 2018 14:13:12 IST

Isha Ambani will soon wed Anand Piramal and all the celebrities are flying out to Udaipur in order to take part in the pre-wedding festivities. Isha's close friend and much-in-the-news-herself actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were making their way to join the celebration. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen at the airport, as she bid farewell to her daughter.


Priyanka and Isha share a strong bond of friendship and sisterhood. Isha was spotted in mostly all the pictures of Priyanka's bachelorette, which the actress shared with an intimate group of her female friends.

 

 

 

