Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to Udaipur for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities

Isha Ambani will soon wed Anand Piramal and all the celebrities are flying out to Udaipur in order to take part in the pre-wedding festivities. Isha's close friend and much-in-the-news-herself actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were making their way to join the celebration. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen at the airport, as she bid farewell to her daughter.



View this post on Instagram Airport Bidaai #madhuchopra #priyankachopra A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra #nickjonas today morning at the private airport A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram

#nickjonas #priyankachopra snapped as they leave for #ishaambani #anandpiramal wedding in #Udaipur #photooftheday #saturday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:15pm PST

Priyanka and Isha share a strong bond of friendship and sisterhood. Isha was spotted in mostly all the pictures of Priyanka's bachelorette, which the actress shared with an intimate group of her female friends.

View this post on Instagram

Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 14:13 PM