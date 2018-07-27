You are here:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement reports trigger Twitter hilarity; here's a look at the best one-liners

After news of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's alleged engagement broke out on 27 July 2018, social media went into a frenzy of speculation. And many Twitter wits also came up with hilarious reactions to the news. Here's a look at some of the best memes:

nick jonas is engaged... i would like everyone to please respect my privacy through my time of grief.... alexa play a little bit longer by the jonas brothers pic.twitter.com/KEWLIVk3dr — samera ✰✧ (@samerawestcoast) July 27, 2018

Me coming online to see Nick Jonas engagement news pic.twitter.com/XX8wl0afeY — nur ♡ (@jonasbr0) July 27, 2018

Priyanka to Nick Jonas right now pic.twitter.com/bP3BDkXS3X — Samhitha (@samhitha_reddy1) July 27, 2018

Many voiced their opinions on Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet on the morning of 27 July, which confirmed that Chopra had exited his film, Bharat, also featuring Salman Khan. His ambiguous tweet hinted at a probable engagement between the Quantico star and Jonas.

Whatever guys, I'm just happy Priyanka has left a Salman Khan movie to do better things with her life. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) July 27, 2018

Comedian Tanmay Bhat's sarcastic tweet on a supposed Salman Khan reaction to Chopra's exit, drew lot of laughs.

PC is having such a good day! So happy for her. https://t.co/ZjwqOINK86 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 27, 2018

One fan even took a dig at their age difference.

First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 27, 2018

Umm, so what are we calling Priyanka and Nick? Prick? — Proteem Bhaduri (@piquant_prose) July 27, 2018

IF PRIYANKA CHOPRA DOESNT DANCE TO DESI GIRL AT HER AND NICK JONAS’ WEDDING THEN THROW THE WHOLE WEDDING AWAY — s (@capspanther) July 27, 2018

so uh nick jonas is engaged. i hope priyanka knows he eats cheese, but only on pizza and sometimes on a homemade quesadilla because otherwise it smells like feet to him — lizzy (@llaraeliz) July 27, 2018

According to People magazine Priyanka and Nick got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday.

