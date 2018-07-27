You are here:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement reports trigger Twitter hilarity; here's a look at the best one-liners

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 18:59:39 IST

After news of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's alleged engagement broke out on 27 July 2018, social media went into a frenzy of speculation. And many Twitter wits also came up with hilarious reactions to the news. Here's a look at some of the best memes:

 

Many voiced their opinions on Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet on the morning of 27 July, which confirmed that Chopra had exited his film, Bharat, also featuring Salman Khan. His ambiguous tweet hinted at a probable engagement between the Quantico star and Jonas. 

Comedian Tanmay Bhat's sarcastic tweet on a supposed Salman Khan reaction to Chopra's exit, drew lot of laughs.

One fan even took a dig at their age difference.

According to People magazine Priyanka and Nick got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday.

