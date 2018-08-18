You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Images from couple's 'roka' ceremony surface online

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly gotten engaged. The couple, who have been creating waves after they started dating, have likely got engaged today (18 August) in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Pictures from the ceremony have been posted on Twitter by various handles.

You can see above Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a traditional 'roka' ceremony.

Actress Parineeti Chopra arrived at the venue to attend cousin Priyanka's engagement ceremony.

The couple were also seen out and about last night holding hands.

Here are some more pictures of the couple from last night when they went on a dinner date to a popular hotel in the city. Nick landed in Mumbai earlier in the day, along with his parents, sparking engagement rumours.

Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat and the subsequent cryptic tweet from director Ali Abbas Zafar where he said the actress had taken the decision owing to a 'very very special reason' had started a whirlwind of speculations regarding Priyanka's engagement with Nick.

