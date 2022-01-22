Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogacy; seek privacy to 'focus on family'

Priyanka Chopra shared on Friday night that she and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

FP Staff January 22, 2022 08:23:53 IST
Priyanka Chopra shared on Friday night that she and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

The couple did not reveal their baby's name or sex and asked for privacy, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.

Check out the post here

In a Vanity Fair interview this January, Priyanka spoke on motherhood and said, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.

Chopra, 39 and Jonas, 29, married in 2018 in India after dating for four months.

Updated Date: January 22, 2022 08:23:53 IST

