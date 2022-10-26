Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie twin in grey as they celebrate Diwali

This year’s Diwali was celebrated with much fervour. From locals to celebrities, the festival of light, after two years of muted celebrations, was synonymous with grandeur. The festival this year was also special for some of the celebrity couples like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as it marked their first Diwali together. However, we aren’t in the mood to wrap up the celebrations yet, as this year’s festival also marked the first Diwali celebration for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Yes, how can we forget our desi girl, who loves to go big on festivals? Despite being away from her motherland, time and again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has exhibited that her traditions and culture are etched deep in her heart. And exhibiting the same, the global star on the auspicious occasion of Diwali celebrated the festival with her daughter and husband Nick Jonas with complete rituals.

Taking it to his official Instagram account, Nick shared a couple of glimpses of Malti’s first Diwali celebrations. In the first picture, all three of them can be seen striking a pose for a family portrait, as they pass a million-dollar smile at the camera. Nick can be seen holding Malti in his hands. Continuing the trajectory of not revealing Malti’s face, the couple hid it with a red heart emoticon. In the next picture, Jonas family can be seen sitting for Diwali Puja, which is being performed by Priyanka herself. While Malti is holding Nick’s finger, she is sitting on her mother’s lap and presumably looking at Priyanka. All three of them can be seen sitting on the floor. While sharing the pictures, Nick wrote in the caption, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.”

The pictures revealed that while the whole Jonas family decked in their traditional best, mother, father, and daughter trio twinned in the hue of grey. The Jonas family looked absolutely gorgeous in the ethnic outfits, but what caught our attention was Malti’s adorable lehenga set, whose fabric matched Priyanka’s ensemble. PeeCee looked phenomenal in her desi avatar, as she donned a see-through flowy floor-touching shrug atop a matching palazzo and a golden embellished blouse, featuring a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Nick looked amazing in his matching silk kurta pyjama set.

For the unversed, after tying the knot in 2018, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first daughter through surrogacy this year in January.

