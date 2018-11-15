Priyanka Chopra likely to visit Jodhpur with Nick Jonas' parents to check on wedding preparations

Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas, recently celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam. The actress is shooting for The Sky is Pink along with co-actor Farhan Akhtar in New Delhi, after which she will fly down to Jodhpur along with her future in-laws Denise and Paul Jonas, to check on the wedding preparations, writes Times Now.

Though the couple has not revealed any details regarding the date and destination of their upcoming nuptials, Times of India had reported that they will tie the knot at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The report suggests the possibility of an Indian traditional ceremony along with a western wedding. The report further adds that Chopra and Jonas will host a reception in the US. According to India Today, Jonas will have 11 groomsmen, including his brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie as well as Jonathan Tucker, and Chopra's brother Siddharth.

The actress had a bridal shower in October at Tiffany & Co Blue Box Café in New York City. The couple made their relationship official in August with a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 16:48 PM