Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian's night out; Akshay Kumar unveils Padman's Japanese poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Akshay Kumar shares the Japanese poster for Padman, to be screened at Tokyo International Film Festival

R Balki's film Padman, based on the life of of Arunachalam Muruganantham — a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads — featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film, which dealt with the subject of periods, will be screened at Tokyo International Film Festival. Kumar unveiled the Japanese poster of Padman for the event.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Kim Kardashian at Tiffany and Co's Blue Book collection launch

Priyanka Chopra and reality TV star Kim Kardashian posed with one another at at Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525 in New York. As per reports, Priyanka's fiance singer Nick Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in order to shop for Priyanka’s engagement ring. On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky is Pink, Cowboy Ninja Viking and Isn't It Romantic.

Shilpa Shetty shares poster of her Draupadi character for radio show

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce another role , in another avatar. Yet another time where you can hear me and ( hoping you continue to) love me but on #radio as Draupadi in the epic Mahabharat. This has been one of the most difficult assignments I have taken up. To do justice to an iconic character like Draupadi had to perform every scene and recreate her in the dubbing theatre , trust me was a daunting task. 😅Hoping you like it! 🙏Please tune into @feverfmofficial and get introduced to the Mahabharat yet again.. in a different flavour, Mon-Fri, 7 AM and 1 PM #mahabharat #epic #saga #mythology #draupadi #princess #queen #braveheart

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 9, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her debut on radio, will be narrating the Indian epic Mahabharata as Draupadi for a radio programme on Fever FM. Shetty confessed in an interview that she has always been someone inclined towards spirituality and mythology, especially since she has to read out mythological stories to her son Viaan.

Lilly Singh appears on Cosmo India's 22nd anniversary cover

YouTube star Lilly Singh aka IISuperwomanII graced the cover of anniversary issue of Cosmo India. The Canadian YouTube personality has over 8 million followers on Instagram and 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has received an MTV Fandom Award, four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and a People's Choice Award. In 2017, she authored the book, How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life. Shikha Talsania, who cemented her position in Bollywood with Veere Di Wedding, announced that she too would feature in the magazine's October edition.

View this post on Instagram

Women for Women @cosmoindia October. Happy 22 years Cosmo!! Thank you @nandinibhalla for making me a part of this smashing issue 💕 📸: @behalsahil 💄:@savleenmanchanda #sisterhood #smize #legsfordays #birthdaymonth

A post shared by Shikha Talsania (@shikhatalsania) on Oct 10, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Dhadak becomes the highest rated television premiere of the year, announces Karan Johar

Dhadak, the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's critically acclaimed film Sairat, has become the highest rated television premiere of the year, with a 5.1 TVR, announced Karan Johar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marked the debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter.

