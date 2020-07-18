Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 38: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish actor on birthday
Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma posted their birthday wishes for the actor on social media
Wishes poured in for former Miss World and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she turned 38 on Saturday, 18 July.
Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the Barfi actor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Jonas on several films like Aitraaz, Don, and Ra. One , posted a throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl on Instagram and sent her "hugs from across the globe," as Priyanka is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the US.
Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world ❤❤❤💯💯💯🎈🎈🎈 Hugs from across the globe...
Sharma also posted a birthday message for Jonas on Instagram stories. The actors shared the screen in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Farhan Akhtar, who co-starred with Chopra on both Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink, wished the actor on Twitter.
Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Jonas from an award function.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with Jonas from one of his fashion shows and penned down a birthday wish for her in the caption. He also shared an anecdote from working with her on the song 'Desi Girl.'
Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always 💕
Birthday Girl @priyankachopra in the fabulous the Desi Girl Song and the saree which became supremely popular .. from the many movies we did together #Dostana was my most favourite and her glamorous styled look turned out to be the best in this film and this Song and Saree still remains popular. I had worked with her in her first film Andaz and then came Dostana and it was so exciting working on a look which was Miami based and styling clothes and shopping endlessly in the day and constructing the clothes all night. I had actually picked up 2 gold swimsuits to make it into one so that we can get a different design. When we came to this song We wanted to do something different since we had already done the glamorous gold swim suit. So we decided to do a silver saree, it had a silver sequinned fitted skirt underneath, I did this because I wanted the shimmer to come through the chiffon saree draped around which gave us a very metallic sheen effect. #magical #movies #priyankachopra #bollywood #memories #memoriesforlife #30yearsofcostumedesigning A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on
(With inputs from Asian News International)
