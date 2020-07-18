Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 38: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish actor on birthday

Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma posted their birthday wishes for the actor on social media

Wishes poured in for former Miss World and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she turned 38 on Saturday, 18 July.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the Barfi actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Jonas on several films like Aitraaz, Don, and Ra. One , posted a throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl on Instagram and sent her "hugs from across the globe," as Priyanka is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the US.

Sharma also posted a birthday message for Jonas on Instagram stories. The actors shared the screen in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Farhan Akhtar, who co-starred with Chopra on both Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink, wished the actor on Twitter.

Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Jonas from an award function.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with Jonas from one of his fashion shows and penned down a birthday wish for her in the caption. He also shared an anecdote from working with her on the song 'Desi Girl.'

