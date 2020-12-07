Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows solidarity with protesting farmers, calls them 'India's food soldiers'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas retweeted a post by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and wrote that the farmers' concerns about the centre's new agricultural laws need to be addressed urgently.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared her stance on the farmers' protests on Sunday. She retweeted a post by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and wrote that the centre must 'resolve the crisis sooner than later.'

“Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed," the actor wrote calling for farmers concerns about the centre's new agricultural laws to be addressed urgently.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

A number of celebrities including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, actors Chitrangda Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor have come out in support of the farmers on various social media platforms.

However, Twitter also played a host to a feud between Dosanjh and actor Kangana Ranaut, who had falsely identified an elderly lady at the ongoing farmers protest as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi. Dosanjh responded soon after with a BBC news clip of the protester named Mahinder Kaur.

In her reply to Dosanjh, Ranaut maintained her claim and went on to call him producer Karan Johar's lackey.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of Delhi since 26 November, have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on 8 December.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)