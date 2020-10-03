Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares cover picture of her memoir Unfinished
Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished is expected to hit the stands next year in January
Actress Priyanka Chopra has been in the news because of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. The actress on Friday shared the cover page of Unfinished. For the past few weeks, Priyanka has shared glimpses and anecdotes from the upcoming book with her followers.
Posting the picture of the cover, the actress revealed that she had named the book years before she started writing it.
Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life... PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio) 📸: @eccles
“Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished,” she added. Priyanka asserted that the funny thing about writing a memoir is that people get a new perspective as they have to look at things differently for doing it. They have to reconcile so many things they left in the past, she said.
Priyanka stated that in doing all these things, she realised that being “unfinished" has a deeper meaning for her. Apart from the cover page, she put out two videos in which she talked about her experiences and advice she got from her parents. In one of the videos, Priyanka said that her parents taught her about the courage of conviction at a very young age and she has always been certain about it.
...My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio) A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
She divulged that she has always been driven by curiosity and has a drive for a challenge. “I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid," she stated.
In the other video, she said to her followers on social media that there is nothing wrong in moving on and sometimes leaving things unfinished.
...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished. PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio)
The book is available for pre-order. The actress has shared the link for pre-order in the bio. The book is expected to hit the stands next year in January.
