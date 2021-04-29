“India is my home and India is bleeding,” Priyanka Chopra said in a video on Instagram.

As India battles the second wave of the deadly coronavirus , Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come forward and urged others towards COVID-19 relief for her country via a fundraiser she has set up with GiveIndia.

Taking to social media, she posted a video in which she is speaking about the grim situation in the country. From hospitals being unable to accommodate patients to the critical shortage of oxygen supplies across the nation - is all that she pointed on.

“Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding,” Priyanka said in the video posted on Instagram. Further in the video, the actor has requested people to come forward and do their best to stop the pandemic. She has also asked people to use their resources a much as possible because “unless everyone is safe, no one is safe”.

Towards the end of the video, Chopra Jonas has asked people to donate as much as possible as India needs that support now. Priyanka further announced that she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia.

Revealing details about the fundraiser, she wrote, “Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge”. The White Tiger actor further explained how the donation will directly go to COVID-19 care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants.

Earlier in the week, Chopra Jonas requested vaccines for India, and had also tweeted about the US ordering “more vaccines than needed”.