Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she regrets not calling out director after being mistreated on sets of one of her initial films
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' interview with Oprah Winfrey, currently available on Discovery+, shared a closer look into her journey of self-discovery, marriage to Nick Jonas and recent memoir, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her latest sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealed that during her initial days in the industry, she was asked to deliver a dance performance which made her uncomfortable.
The actor said that she regrets not confronting the director for the incident. “I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said, speaking about her upbringing. However, she couldn't call out the director and she still regrets it. "I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," she said. Priyanka eventually quit the movie.
This interview will give audiences a closer look into the actor’s journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished.
The interview was a part of Winfrey’s, Super Soul series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show Super Soul Sunday. The series includes intimate conversations with prominent industry luminaries such as Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.
Oprah recently interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Among other things, Meghan revealed that there were concerns in Buckingham Palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. The Royal family has also reacted to the statements, saying that the concerns of Harry and Meghan will be addressed privately.
Priyanka's full interview was made available on Discovery+ from Saturday, 20 March, and will release on the Super Soul podcast (OWN) on Wednesday, 24 March.
