Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion to star in Jim Strouse's romantic drama
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share the news and wrote, 'So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people!'
Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Outlander star Sam Heughan and music icon Celine Dion have been roped in to star in a romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grace Is Gone director Jim Strouse will helm the film from Screen Gems. Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite.
The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.
Priyanka took to Twitter to share the news
So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour.
Let’s gooooo!
@celinedion @SamHeughan #JimStrouse @SonyPictures #ScreenGems pic.twitter.com/WdWrOQecQ2
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 27, 2020
The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out that the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak.
The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind.
In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar-winning love ballad My Heart Will Go On from Titanic and other inspirational songs like The Power of Love, gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.
Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing the film for Thunder Road, the banner behind films like A Star is Born and John Wick
