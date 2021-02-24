Priyanka Chopra Jonas' polka dot orb outfit inspires memes; actress shares her favourite on social media

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala trenchcoat outfit was the subject of fashion memes that broke the internet back in 2019

Priyanka Chopra is also known as a style icon apart from being a great performer. However, much like other celebrities, even her style and looks receive flak from netizens every now and then. But, the actress doesn't really shy away from taking the joke on herself and shares memes related to herself on social media. The same has happened again.

The former Miss World was recently seen wearing a polka-dotted ball dress and on Wednesday, the actress shared a series of hilarious memes on social media wearing the same green and black polka dot draped orb that she wore while virtually promoting her book Unfinished that became the Best Selling Book in New York, India, and Canada.

While many tried to get their head around the circular-shaped dress, a section of netizens made memes of the same. The polka-dotted dress resembles a ball and features a cute bow at the neck. The look was completed with hair tied in a knot and black stockings, but her arms are nowhere to be seen. The same outfit was also seen worn by actor Gemma Chan for Elle magazine.

The actress also shared her opinions on her favourite meme.

See the post

PC has had her fashion moments in the past too where the actress was seen wearing the giant trench coat at Met Gala 2017, followed by Met Gala 2019 where she followed a look that was inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Meanwhile, from shooting to working on the release of her book, Priyanka is in London for the last few months and is working on several projects.

She was last seen in Netflix's original film, The White Tiger that stared Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will soon be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and has bagged roles in movies like Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in her kitty.