Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches Indian restaurant SONA in New York City, shares photos on Instagram

'SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,' wrote Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her announcement post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Saturday, revealed that she is opening an Indian restaurant in New York City in March.

Chopra Jonas is partnering with restaurateur David Rabin, as well as her friend – businessman Maneesh Goyal to open the new eatery SONA.

The actress posted a few pictures from 2019 when she along with her husband Nick Jonas performed a small intimate puja (prayer ceremony) before starting the venture. She said in her post, ‘I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.’

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Hari Nayak and is designed by Melissa Bowers.

Her business partner Maneesh K. Goyal also shared an appreciative post, calling Chopra Jonas the "creative force" behind the new business. "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I'm gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life," he wrote alongside two photos of the pair.

Earlier this year, she also launched a range of hair care products named Anomaly. Chopra Jonas new memoir Unfinished hits shelves last month. She is currently in London to shoot her upcoming show, Citadel. Last seen in The White Tiger, the actress recently has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Text For You.