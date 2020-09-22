Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kate Winslet join as narrators for HBO Max's A World of Calm series
The actresses join the likes of Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac and Nicole Kidman in lending their voices to A World of Calm.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined HBO Max's A World of Calm as one of the narrators.
The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm and will also feature Oscar winner Kate Winslet, the streamer said in a statement.
Check out the announcement list here
Even the art is meditative. Stream some Calm. Featuring the soothing voices of Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Oscar Isaac, and so many more, A World of Calm is streaming October 1st on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/EWFs1NwI67
— HBO Max (@hbomax) September 22, 2020
The two actors join an impressive list of global stars already aboard the show -- Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.
The 10-episode show, which will be launched on 1 October, will build on the "Sleep Stories" from the Calm app and is being described as a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars.
Each half-hour episode will take audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world with settings for the stories ranging from a noodle maker's shop in Seattle to the outer reaches of space.
The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.
