Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kate Winslet join as narrators for HBO Max's A World of Calm series

The actresses join the likes of Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac and Nicole Kidman in lending their voices to A World of Calm.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined HBO Max's A World of Calm as one of the narrators.

The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm and will also feature Oscar winner Kate Winslet, the streamer said in a statement.

The two actors join an impressive list of global stars already aboard the show -- Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.

The 10-episode show, which will be launched on 1 October, will build on the "Sleep Stories" from the Calm app and is being described as a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars.

Each half-hour episode will take audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world with settings for the stories ranging from a noodle maker's shop in Seattle to the outer reaches of space.

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.