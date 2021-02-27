Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a 'different Indian woman who looks nothing like me,' says Jameela Jamil after Twitter user confuses actors
A Twitter user recently got confused between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jameela Jamil, and inquired if Nick Jonas and Jamil have gotten divorced.
Public and media in the West seem to be getting confused between actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jameela Jamil.
Jameela Kamil, who is known for her work in the film The Good Place, was recently tagged in a post on Twitter by a user who inquired if Nick Jonas and Jameela Jamil have gotten divorced, as per a report in The Indian Express.
For the unversed, Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since 2018. Jonas has never been married to Jamil.
Jameela replied to this tweet writing the user is referring to "a different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me." "I believe they are very happy together still,” she added, tagging Chopra Jonas. She responded to Jamil with "Lol"
A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra 😬 I believe they are very happy together still. https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 26, 2021
Lol! @jameelajamil 👊🏽❤️💀 https://t.co/zdXdqmO29o — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2021
According to the report, Jamil is a British actor with Indian and Pakistani heritage.
The report states that this is, however, not the first time that someone has confused the names of the two actors. In 2019, a British journalist wrote Jameela's name while talking about her.
According to a report by Hindustan Times in 2017, actor Deepika Padukone too was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles airport by Hollywood media. The actor had responded by saying that the episode was racist and ignorant and just because two people have similar skin tones, does not mean they are the same people.
Priyanka, who was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger, is currently in London shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actor also recently wrapped the shoot for Text For You and the third instalment of the Matrix franchise.
