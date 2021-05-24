Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in an Instagram video, shared details on how the funds are deployed to procure medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that she has now raised her fundraising target to Rs 22 crore in order to help more people in India tackle the coronavirus surge. Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas started the fundraiser Together for India, for COVID-19 relief which has around Rs 7.5 crores.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka spoke about the current situation in India and how important it is for everyone to come forward and help. She also gave details on how the money is being used to procure medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support.

“Fundraiser that Nick Jonas and I started with our partners GiveIndia has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment for the country,” she in the video, where Priyanka and GiveIndia’s founder Atul Satija were having a discussion.

Priyanka further urged fans to donate for the cause saying, people are currently struggling to survive and we can help. She also requested fans to donate whatever they can, because ‘unless everyone is safe no one is safe’.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Priyanka shared details on the funds collected; she said that her team was able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination centres that will help over 6,000 people to get vaccinated over the coming two months.

Priyanka announced a fundraiser with GiveIndia in the month of April. During that time, she mentioned that India is her home and it is bleeding and urged her fans to donate.

“Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure,” she had then posted on her social media account.