Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed Evil Eye, The Mandalorian season 2, Anthony Mackie's Synchronic: Trailers This Week
Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios films are gearing up to release four horror films, including Evil Eye, on Amazon Prime Video to commemorate the Halloween season.
As the Halloween season nears, we are in a treat as a quartet of horror flicks from Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios films are releasing on Amazon Prime Video in October. The trailers of four films — Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie, and Nocturne, — have been released offering many frights and chills.
Check out all the trailers here
Evil Eye
Evil Eye, directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar. The film takes a dark turn when a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare after a mother becomes convinced that her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.
The film stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati. It has been co-produced by Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ banner Purple Pebble Pictures.
Evil Eye will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 13 October.
Nocturne
Nocturne sees Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), as a timid music student at an elite arts academy who begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. The film, written and directed by Zu Quirke, will release on 13 October on Amazon Prime Video.
The Lie
Written and directed by Veena Sud, the film follows Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard as parents of Joey King’s Kayla, a kid who confesses to killing her best friend on an impulse. As the desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, things being to complicate into a web of lies and deception.
The Lie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 October.
Black Box
Black Box, starring Mamoudou Athie, follows a single father who questions his identity after undergoing an experimental treatment following the death of his wife in a car accident.
Black Box will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 October.
The Mandalorian Season 2
Disney+ and Lucasfilm have unveiled the first trailer for the second season of the Star Wars series, created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal in the lead. The trailer features the titular character and The Child (Baby Yoda) making their journey to return the latter to its home planet.
The show feature actors such as Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.
The new season of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 30 October.
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris centres on Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a fashionable, spunky marketing genius from Chicago who is transferred by her company to work in Paris. The trailer shows Emily dealing with intimidating ins-and-outs of being an expat — from navigating office politics to finding love and heartbreak over the city's complicated men.
Emily in Paris will begin streaming on Netflix from 2 October.
Synchronic
Anthony Mackie stars as a time-travelling paramedic in Synchronic, a horror film from indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.
The official synopsis of Synchronic reads as, “When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.”
Synchronic is scheduled to release in US theaters on 23 October.
