Priyanka Chopra holidays in Florida; Ayan Mukerji posts throwback photo from Swades sets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from her holiday with Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner

Sucker vibes in Miami.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped up her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink, is holidaying with Sophie Turner and the Jonas brothers in Florida. The entire team also broke out in a dance to Jonas Brothers' smash hit comeback single, 'Sucker'. Gulshan Deviah and his Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota team are 'Sasta Avengers'

View this post on Instagram 😎 #mardkodardnahihota by @vasanbala @rsvpmovies A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78) on Mar 26, 2019 at 1:08am PDT

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dasani and Gulshan Devaiah, has been receiving rave reviews for its elaborate action sequences, quirky storytelling and genre-bending soundtrack. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Gulshan shared a picture of the combat-ready Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota team, labelling themselves as the 'sasta Avengers'

Ayan Mukerji's throwback picture from the sets of Swades

Swades💥 At the age of 19, I started my journey as an assistant director under Ashutosh Gowariker, my brother-in-law and first mentor. With Ashuda, I really understood the passion and sacrifice that each film takes, and how to devote oneself completely to the journey of the movie one is making... I gave clap for each shot on this movie, and in return, took from it, so much learning, such special relationships and many many memories... ❣️ #startingpoint #memorylane #everythingisconnected

Ayan Mukerji posted a throwback photo from the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Swades. Thanking the director, who also happens to be Ayan's brother-in-law, he reminisced about his first brush with filmmaking. The picture also features Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Interestingly, it was Aamir who snapped the clapboard on the first day of shooting for Swades. Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor wish Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

This is what being young & in love looks like! Everyday of my life is made better because of her...Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! You are the reason for everything! Isn’t she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you!

Sonam Kapoor wished her mother, Sunita Kapoor, on her birthday with a heartfelt note on Instagram. Anil wished Sunita with a throwback picture, with the caption, "You are the reason for everything!"

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 17:39:22 IST