Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor; Ranveer Singh meets PV Sindhu: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor



View this post on Instagram 😎😈 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of herself with Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor in Milan, clicked by designer Manish Malhotra. Recently, they all attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement party in Lake Como.

Khloe Kardashian says she 'misses being pregnant'

I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 25, 2018

The 34 year old reality star who gave birth to her daughter True — whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson — five months ago, said she misses the days before her child was born as it gave her an excuse to be antisocial.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's sentimental posts on daughter Nitara's birthday



On daughter Nitara's sixth birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a sentimental post writing, 'You have given me Love I didn't know existed.' His wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna also shared a monochrome photo of the father-daughter sharing a laugh.

Mallika Sherawat promotes veganism

Mallika Sherawat extended support to the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) to promote veganism in India, and urged fans to try a vegan diet for 21 days.

Ranveer Singh meets PV Sindhu

At Forbes India's Tycoon of Tomorrow event, badminton player PV Sindhu met Padmavaat actor Ranveer Singh. Sindhu shared a photograph of her meeting with the actor on social media, writing that it was "an absolute fan moment"

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 13:43 PM