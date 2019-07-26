Priyanka Chopra hails Muthayya Vanitha, Ritu Karidhal, women ISRO scientists behind Chandrayaan 2 mission

Actor Priyanka Chopra seems immensely proud of the women scientists behind ISRO's latest mission Chandrayaan 2.

As India made history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous mission to the Moon, Priyanka hailed the ladies in-charge behind the mission- Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal and thanked them for setting a great example!

So inspired by the women behind #Chandrayaan2: #MuthayyaVanitha & #RituKaridhal. This is literally what I wanted to be growing up & these women have shown me it can be a reality. Thank you girls for setting such a great example. So proud of team @isro 🇮🇳

🎥Courtesy:@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/9W9MTknJ0B — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 25, 2019

Tad late, but the Mary Kom actor joined an array of Bollywood celebrities who stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, people from the celluloid world were all proud of ISRO's achievement.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's first space mission that will conduct a soft landing on the moon's South Polar Region. The mission makes India 4th country to the soft-land rover on the surface of the moon after Russia, USA, and China.

