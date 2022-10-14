Priyanka Chopra gives glance at her Karwa Chauth Mehendi with Nick Jonas’ initials

Despite the fact that the global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved to around 12,000 kilometres from India, and is doing wonders internationally, one can’t take desi out of her heart. From making her daughter Malti Marie wear black pearl anklets to gorging golgappas at her NYC restaurant, time and again, PeeCee has given her fans the glance that her home country and traditions are etched deep in her heart. Now, we all know that Bollywood’s Desi Girl loves to go big on festivals, therefore how could she overlook the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth? Sharing a glimpse of her adorable Karwa Chauth, Priyanka revealed that she not only glammed up in all red but also applied mehendi, as per the ritual, with her hubby and singer Nick Jonas’ initials.

Taking it to the story of her Instagram account, Priyanka dropped a picture of her mehendi-applied hand, which flaunted the initials of the American singer. While sharing the picture, the actress wrote in the supers, “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.” Priyanka even tagged her husband Nick in the photograph and dropped a red heart emoticon next to his name. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen showing the palm on her left to the camera that has a heart and “NJ” written with mehendi. While Priyanka can be seen holding the sieve that is used to perform the ritual in Karwa Chauth, her left hand can be seen adorned with traditional red bangles. Not only this but also the slightest glance of her cloth reveals that Priyanka sported an ensemble red in colour.

All in all, one can’t deny that Priyanka and Nick are legit couple goals. Recently, on the occasion of Nick’s 30th birthday, the lovebirds celebrated the special day at the Scottsdale National Golf Club, wherein the two were joined in by their close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress will be next seen in Amazon Prime’s web series, Citadel. The actress will also be seen sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in Its All Coming Back To Me. Apart from this, the actress even has a Bollywood project. Priyanka will be starring in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

